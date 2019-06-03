Officials seeking information from residents facing flooding in lower St. Martin Parish
ST. MARTINVILLE, La.- If anyone in the Stephensville/Belle River area of lower St. Martin Parish received water inside their home as a result of the recent high water/flood event, they are asked to please report it the St. Martin Parish Office Of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, (337) 394-2808.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
