Officials seeking information from residents facing flooding in lower St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTINVILLE, La.- If anyone in the Stephensville/Belle River area of lower St. Martin Parish received water inside their home as a result of the recent high water/flood event, they are asked to please report it the St. Martin Parish Office Of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, (337) 394-2808.

