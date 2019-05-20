Officials respond to semi-truck accident & HazMat spill on I-10; Some lanes are closed Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Semi-Truck overturning [ + - ] Video

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - A semi-truck has reportedly overturned on the I-10 Eastbound ramp at Ambassafor Caffery carrying hazardous materials. Several law enforcement officials including Sheriff, police, fire, and medical agencies have responded.

Officials have blocked off I-10 Eastbound at Scott and Westbound lanes have been opened. The accident happened at about 1:00 this morning. There have been injuries reported.

We will provide more information as they become available.

UPDATE:

According to Lafayette HazMat, the leaks from the overturned truck has been contained. The truck was carrying an Alcohol mix product. Emergency officials are waiting for a transporting truck to offload the product. The estimated time is unknown at this time.



Check with State Police or Lafayette Police for additional information on any injuries, road closures and cause of the accident.