Officials: Man wanted for attempted murder in Eunice has lengthy criminal record

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) - Officials are looking for 41-year-old Billy Thomas after an early-morning shooting left one man injured.

According to police, the shooting happened right before 3 p.m. Friday morning on the 400 block of East Vine Ave. in Eunice.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot and St. Landry Parish District Attorney Earl Taylor say Thomas has an extensive criminal record.

"Attempted second degree murder, domestic abuse battery and home invasion, attempted second degree murder," said Fontenot, describing some of Thomas' violent charges.

False representation with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon are among the many other arrests he's faced.

According to the DA, Thomas has either been found guilty or pleaded guilty to at least 11 of the long list of charges he's faced, which date back to 1997.

Although many of his charges have been for non-violent crimes, Taylor says this type of criminal history can lead to violent offenses. "It would be surprising to me if this [Friday's shooting] wasn't drug-related in some way. Either as a result of a buy that went bad, or as a result of the fact that he was high at the time that he did this," Taylor said.

Fontenot said he's tired of continuously seeing Thomas in and out of the criminal justice system only to continue committing crimes.

"What I'd like to see happen is this man go to prison for a very long time. Maybe long enough to compensate for all the times he was released for his criminal activity," the chief said. "At least stay in there until he's too old to want to be involved or be able to be involved in this kind of activity."

Anyone with information on Thomas should call EPD or Crime Stoppers. Anyone who calls in has the option to remain anonymous, (337) 948-8477.

Also, Fontenot said he stresses that Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, do not approach him, instead call your local law enforcement agency.

