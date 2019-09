ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A lock down has been lifted after an investigation at Beau Chene High School Wednesday morning.

St. Landry Parish School District confirmed that the campus is cleared after a security sweep due to a possible threat. Details on the threat were not specified by school officials.

A relative of a student told News 10 the investigation was conducted after a reported rumor of a student on campus with a firearm.