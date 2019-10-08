Officials break ground on third phase of I-10 widening project in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Governor John Bel Edwards was in Breaux Bridge Tuesday, along with other state and local leaders to break ground to break ground on phase three of the Interstate 10 widening project.

This phase of the project will widen I-10 from four to six lanes for about four and a half miles between Breaux Bridge and Henderson.

The phase also includes removing the two existing I-10 bridges over Melvin Dupuis road and replacing them at ground level.

In addition, 54-inch concrete median barriers will be installed in parts of the project corridor.

The governor said there are 70,000 motorists that travel it each day, making it a major freight corridor.

The third phase costs about $87 million dollars.