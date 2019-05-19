Official State of Emergency declared in Ville Platte following morning storms Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The Mayor of Ville Platte has declared an official state of emergency on Sunday, May 19, 2019 following morning storms that damaged the area.

Some damages reported are downed trees, power outages, house in middle of road, business damages, and bad travel conditions, according to Police Chief Neal Lartigue.

Citizens are advised to stay home, if possible, Lartigue said.

No injuries have been reported, he said.

“As we continue to monitor the damage and its impact on the city, we want citizens to know that city leaders and employees are proactively taking steps to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community,” said Mayor Jennifer Vidrine.

Vidrine says she plans to keep citizens informed via media releases, and social media platforms.

