LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The Lafayette Police Department has confirmed that it is investigating a deadly shooting this morning on Lafayette Street.

One man was found shot outside of a home in the 300 block of Lafayette Street. Witnesses said they heard shots fired about about 10:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, authorities said.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 232-TIPS.

