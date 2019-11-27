Officer-involved shooting in Jeff Davis Parish

According to Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, a man is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting.

Ivey says around 9:30 Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a call at a house on LA Hwy 101, north of Lacassine, for illegal discharge of firearms. He says the complaint reported shots fired outside the residence.

Ivey tells us when deputies and Louisiana State Police arrived on scene, a man involved in the shooting was shot by an officer.

The man was air-lifted to a local hospital and is currently in surgery.

Louisiana State Police troopers are to investigating the shooting by request of Sheriff Ivy Woods.