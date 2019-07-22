NWS report: Hurricane Barry brought 7-foot surge, more than 20 inches of rain, flooding

A man tries to bike through the flooding from the rains of storm Barry on LA Hwy 675 in New Iberia, La., Sunday, July 14, 2019. Tropical Depression Barry dumped rain as it slowly swept inland through Gulf Coast states Sunday. (Henrietta Wildsmith/The Shreveport Times via AP)

(Ashley White/The Advertiser)- Hurricane Barry brought a 7-foot storm surge in some parts of south Louisiana and dropped more than 20 inches of rain in one parish, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service.

The storm, which made landfall July 13 as a Category 1 hurricane, also caused flooding and power outages in more than a dozen parishes, according to the report out of the NWS Lake Charles office.

The most rainfall was measured in South Ragley in Beauregard Parish. It received 23.5 inches of rain, according to the report. Most of that rain fell between Sunday night and Monday morning, causing widespread flooding.

