NTSB releases report of St. Landry Parish plane crash that killed 2

Federal officials have released their preliminary investigation into a St. Landry plane crash that killed 2 people.

Kirk Bellard, 49, and his passenger, Marcus Guidry, 38, died in the crash. Both men were from Breaux Bridge. According to FAA records, Bellard, held a sport pilot certificate with an airplane single-engine land rating

According to the NTSB report, the aircraft, a QuickSilver Sport 2S light sport airplane, collided with trees and terrain before nose-diving onto Spillway Levee Road in St. Landry Parish.

Data from the flight showed the pair had taken off from a private airstrip located about 1 mile southwest of Cecilia, Louisiana. They flew over downtown Cecilia, before making a touch-and-go landing landing at a private airstrip near Arnaudville. From there, the plane headed toward the levee before crashing. There were no eyewitnesses to the final flight path to the accident site.

The post accident examination revealed no evidence of a mechanical malfunction or failure that would have precluded normal operation of the airplane.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

To read the full report click here.