NTSB arrives in Kaplan Saturday to investigate deadly crash that killed two people

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 10:27 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 10:28 PM CDT

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have begun investigating a deadly plane crash near Kaplan.

Two people died Friday when their plane crashed into a Radio Tower on Rosewood Road,  west of Kaplan.

Officials say it happened around 8 a.m. 

The National Transportation Safety Board arrived early Saturday morning.  

The names of the victims or the cause of the crash have not yet been released but, the NTSB has confirmed the victims were from out of state. 

The crash site was cleared by noon Saturday. 

In Kaplan, Katie Easter, KLFY News 10.  

 

Video Center