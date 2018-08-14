Local

N.P. Moss Preparatory School students to move to LeRosen campus early due to fleas

Posted: Aug 14, 2018 12:18 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 14, 2018 05:17 PM CDT

N.P. Moss Preparatory School will be permanently moving its location to the Lerosen Elementary campus on Friday, August 17.

"This move is taking place earlier than planned due to a flea infestation," school district officials said.

Students currently assigned to N. P. Moss Prep will not attend school on Wednesday, August 15 and Thursday, August 16 so that teachers and staff can move materials and supplies to the LeRosen Campus.

All contact numbers will remain the same.

