Not all heroes wear capes: Some wear badges

A St. Mary Parish Sheriff Deputy who only recently completed the sheriff’s office training academy and graduated last week is being hailed a hero.

Deputy Grant White, who was on patrol Tuesday in Franklin, got a terrifying call about two toddlers who had accidentally locked themselves inside a vehicle at a local business.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the children’s mother had just gotten out the vehicle when the incident happened.

“It wasn’t that they were left alone, this is one of those moments when things happen and the door gets shut and locked with the keys inside…could happen to anyone,” the sheriff’s office explained through a social media post.

On arrival, Deputy White came into contact with a visibly upset mother and then quickly sprung into action after seeing the kids inside the car.

“All I could think about was that we had to get thse kids out of the car.” White said.

He then used techniques he learned during his recent training and carefully smashed a window rescuing both kids who are now safe and healthy.

“That was just how we were trained to do that,” White said.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office recognized Deputy White, and all officers, whose daily efforts often times go without notice or gratitude.

“Huge Kudos to SMPSO Dy White whose professionalism and split second decision capability very probably just saved 2 children from heat stroke at the least. Thank You Sir.”

