Northside High stadium revitalization

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - This weekend, a community is coming together to revitalize a high school football stadium before the upcoming season kicks off.

It's been a while since the stadium at Northside High School got some extra attention. But with the help of a few alumni and dozens of volunteers, the stadium is getting a facelift

The 2018 football season kicks off at home August 31 when the Vikings take on the Knights of Lafayette Christian Academy.

Former Northside football coach Trev Faulk, now the head coach at LCA, rounded up his troops to put in a little community service.

Among the calvary, Coach Jacarde Carter who played for the Vikings in high school, and now coaches linebackers at LCA.

"Having the opportunity to come back and service the community that I grew up in, that I played for is big for me" Coach Carter said.

Coaches volunteered their time Friday afternoon during the heat of the day to pitch in, and made sure the players got a piece of the work as well.

"It shows the characters that were trying to build and the program; the actual development of the kids" Coach Carter explained.

District 4 school board member Tehmi Chassion spearheaded the sprucing up project.

Chassion is also an alumnus of Northside and says the volunteer support speak volumes of the Viking family.

"To have people who taught here, worked here, and have moved on to other places for whatever various reasons, for them to volunteer... I did not call, reach out, they reached out to me. 'Hey, Tem. We got you.' It's the best thing ever."

Chassion says the idea came to him last week while running stadium with his daughter.

"And with me out of shape, getting fat I had to pause at the top. I looked at the visitors side and the paint is splotched, chipped and looks bad then you look at the home stadium and think to yourself, man, when was the last time we got this thing painted?"

After trying to make the upgrades happen on his own, Chassion took to Facebook and volunteers stepped up to the plate.

If you would like to volunteer, the group will be back on the field Saturday at 5p.m. All you have to do is show up in clothes you don't mind getting dirty.