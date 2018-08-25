Northside Alumnus Dalfred Jones, other former students chip in to spruce up Northside High stadium Video

It's been a while since the stadium at Northside High School has seen any upgrades.

On Saturday, with help from the schools alumni and dozens of volunteers, the stadium got a fresh new look.

District 4 school board member Tehmi Chassion spearheaded the sprucing up project.

Chassion is also an alumnus of Northside and says the volunteer support speaks volumes of the Viking family.

Chassion says the idea came to him last week while running stadiums with his daughter.

"And with me out of shape, getting fat I had to pause at the top. I looked at the visitors side and the paint is splotched, chipped and looks bad. Then you look at the home side of the stadium and think to yourself, man, when was the last time we got this thing painted?