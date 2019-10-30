Northgate Mall’s management bans wild-animal circuses

A box of elephant-shaped vegan chocolates is on its way to the management of the Northgate Mall in Lafayette as a thank-you for its recent decision to ban circuses that use animals.

The choice was made after the mall—which hosted the Carson and Barnes Circus performance earlier this month learned from PETA that animals used by circuses and other animal exhibitors are dragged across the country in shackles and forced to perform confusing and uncomfortable tricks for audiences.

“A life of shackles and shopping malls is no life at all for the sensitive wild animals who are denied everything that’s natural and important to them by money-hungry circuses,” says PETA Foundation Deputy Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Rachel Mathews. “Every company that follows SRSA Commercial Real Estate’s lead helps PETA stamp out these cruel spectacles nationwide.”

After PETA urged SRSA Commercial Real Estate not to host wild-animal circuses at its Northgate Mall property, the company confirmed that the Carson & Barnes Circus performance held there earlier this month would be the last.

SRSA Commercial Real Estate is part of a long list of companies—including DP Management, CBL & Associates Properties, Macerich, and Simon Property Group—as well as more than 650 malls nationwide that have banned wild-animal acts.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to use for entertainment”—notes that Carson & Barnes has racked up more than 100 violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act, and it agreed to pay a $16,000 federal fine in 2016 after three elephants escaped from a show and ran amok for nearly an hour.