Northgate Mall pushes for redevelopment, new business

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Northgate Mall opened 60 years ago.

It was once a popular shopping center in Lafayette Parish and the surrounding areas.

Dr. Mary Louelle Riggs- Cook says. “This mall years ago was where everyone came to shop.”

“We want to let the community know that we need them to support us before this mall becomes another empty white elephant on the Northside of town,” she added.

With only 28 shops open, the mall is nearly abandoned.

Dr. Cook owns a boutique in Northgate Mall.

She says she wants the public to know the mall can be better and bigger.

“The Northgate Mall has great potential. If they want to open up, a store or a kiosk; anything they want to do. There is space here. It’s reasonable; it’s very safe”, she adds.

Dr. Cook says mall management needs to step up and do better to help their tenants.

Dr. Cook explains, “Mall management need to come in and talk to the tenants and learn what it is we know that can bring this mall to the potentials that it has.”

On Saturday, there will be a music festival at the mall.

Local entertainers have donated their time in hopes that this family event brings more people to the mall.