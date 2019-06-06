Local

Northgate apartment residents in Crowley find alligator roaming inside complex

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 10:17 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 06:00 AM CDT

A resident at a Crowley apartment came home Wednesday to find an alligator roaming inside the apartment complex.

The alligator, estimated to be around 7 feet long according to pictures, was seen wandering the apartment complex, located on N Ave I where kids and pets walk.

I came home Wednesday evening and passed it up, resident Rain Beverly said.

"I hope it doesnt get to anybody," she said.

It’s unclear if afternoon heavy rains in the area caused the gator to wind up in the apartment complex.

Late Wednesday evening, the gator was trapped and picked up by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Crowley Police said.

It is expected to be released back into its natural habitat, police said. 

 

 

 

 

 

