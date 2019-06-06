Northgate apartment residents in Crowley find alligator roaming inside complex

A resident at a Crowley apartment came home Wednesday to find an alligator roaming inside the apartment complex.

The alligator, estimated to be around 7 feet long according to pictures, was seen wandering the apartment complex, located on N Ave I where kids and pets walk.

I came home Wednesday evening and passed it up, resident Rain Beverly said.

“I hope it doesnt get to anybody,” she said.

It’s unclear if afternoon heavy rains in the area caused the gator to wind up in the apartment complex.

Late Wednesday evening, the gator was trapped and picked up by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Crowley Police said.

It is expected to be released back into its natural habitat, police said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now