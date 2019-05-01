North St. Antoine Street to be extended

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – North St. Antoine Street currently ends at this frontage road near I-10.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government is finalizing plans to extend the street to West Pont Des Mouton Road.

The $13.6 million project will give drivers an alternative north-south corridor between University Avenue and I-49.

“The more alternative routes you have the more balanced your traffic flow is,” said LCG Public Works Director Mark Dubroc. “It also provides you with alternative routes if you have accidents or blockages on any particular road you get another route to go.”

St. Antoine Street will be extended about a mile and-a-half north of I-10. It will be a two-lane boulevard with bike lanes.

Drivers say extending North St. Antoine would save them a lot of time.

“I like shortcuts,” said Brenda Broussard. She said she will use the new road after it’s built.

“I take the frontage road back there quite often to get to Willow,” she said.

Keith Franklin is a carpenter who drives on North St. Antoine a lot for his business, Kingsmen Carpentry.

“It would be great because access to Pont des Mouton would be very helpful,” Franklin said.

LCG has been working on this project for some time now.

Engineers did a significant redesign to take development issues into consideration.

LCG said the project could go out for bid as early as the third quarter of 2019.