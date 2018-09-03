Noon update: Tropical Storm Gordon Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Tropical Storm Gordon formed early this Monday with 45 mph winds and is currently located across south Florida.

The National Hurricane Center Forecast Cone shows a quick moving system to the northwest with some strengthening.

Eventually, Gordon will make landfall early Wednesday across east Louisiana into south Mississippi.

I think the impacts to Acadiana will be very minimal for Acadiana with just a high chance of rain.

Gordon should remain disorganized with most of the moisture staying to the east side of the circulation.

As the expected landfall will be east of Acadiana that puts us on the "good” side of this system.

The heavier rain and flash flooding threat with this system looks to be mainly from New Orleans to Mississippi and Alabama.