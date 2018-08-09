NOAA forecasts slightly below normal hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their updated seasonal forecast for the Atlantic Hurricane Season and they are predicting below normal activity for the rest of the season.

In addition to the 4 named storms that have already formed this year, NOAA is forecasting another 5-9 named storms which 4-7 will become hurricanes, including 0-2 major hurricanes with wind speeds greater than 110mph.

Although this forecast calls for less storms, it only takes one for the impacts to be felt across Acadiana.

The Live Doppler 10 Storm Team will continue to monitor and track the tropics until the end of the season, which is November 30.