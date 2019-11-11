Live Now
No injuries reported after fire at Executive Quarters Apts. in New Iberia

No injuries were reported after a fire at the Executive Quarters apartment complex in New Iberia. 

It happened Monday morning at the complex in the 3700 block of West Admiral Doyle Drive.

Firefighters from the Iberia Parish Fire District, Rynella Volunteer Fire Department and Delcambre Volunteer Fire Department, arrived and found the kitchen and living room of one apartment home on fire.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

It is still not known if the fire spread to any of the adjacent apartments. 

