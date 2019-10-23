‘No credible threat’ to Cecilia Jr. High School students following lockdown

Cecilia Jr. High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday as a precautionary measure after authorities intercepted what they perceived as threats.

St. Martin Parish Schools Superintendent Allen Blanchard said earlier in the day students alerted authorities after witnessing two men, at the nearby football stadium, grab what appeared to be a ‘dangerous’ item in the back of a pick-up truck.

‘The students saw this strange item from a distance, and assumed that it was a threat,” Blanchard said.

In the interest of public safety, Blanchard said, he enforced a lock down at the school and alerted authorities.

When law enforcement arrived, they spoke to both men, and searched the truck.

“It was determined that the object seen by the students was a deflated football.”

Police then determined that there was no credible threat, Blanchard said.

No injuries were reported and the lock down was lifted, he said.