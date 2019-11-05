Breaking News
Renowned La. author Ernest Gaines dies
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

NIPD seizes 23 lbs. of fake weed in drug bust

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(NIPD)

NEW IBERIA, la. (KLFY)- A narcotics investigation in New Iberia’s city limits led to the arrest of a 47-year-old suspect on multiple charges.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the New Iberia Police Department’s Narcotics Unit wrapped up its investigation into illegal drug activity in the 700 block of Twenty Arpent Road.

Inside a home, agents found approximately 23 lbs. of illegal synthetic cannabinoids, 7.2 grams of suspected marijuana and $562 in cash, the department said.

Calvin Johnson was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of possession of more them 2.5 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, monies derived from drug proceeds, possession of a CDS within 2000 feet of a drug free zone, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic charge for turning movements required.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

76°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar