NIPD seizes 23 lbs. of fake weed in drug bust

NEW IBERIA, la. (KLFY)- A narcotics investigation in New Iberia’s city limits led to the arrest of a 47-year-old suspect on multiple charges.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the New Iberia Police Department’s Narcotics Unit wrapped up its investigation into illegal drug activity in the 700 block of Twenty Arpent Road.

Inside a home, agents found approximately 23 lbs. of illegal synthetic cannabinoids, 7.2 grams of suspected marijuana and $562 in cash, the department said.

Calvin Johnson was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of possession of more them 2.5 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, monies derived from drug proceeds, possession of a CDS within 2000 feet of a drug free zone, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic charge for turning movements required.