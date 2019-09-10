NIPD: One suspect in custody for the murder of 17-year-old NISH student

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Officials have released the name of a suspect connected to the shooting death of a New Iberia Senior High student.

Trevonce Bernard, 20, is facing charges of second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage and illegal use of a weapon. His bond is $820,000.

Trevonce Bernard (NIPD)

Officials and 17-year-old Garon Lewis’ family held a press conference Tuesday morning to address the investigation, which is ongoing, New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor said.

(John Weatherall, KLFY)

Lewis was found shot to death inside a parked car at the intersection of Audrey and Renee streets on Aug. 16.

The teen is the son of Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe Do” Lewis, who spoke during Tuesday’s conference. The elected official has been publicly calling for an end to violence in the community where his son was murdered.

“I prayed let me live long enough to see my baby graduate,” Lewis said during Tuesday’s press conference.

Instead, he said he got a Friday night knock on the door and a message from police no parent should receive.

Chief D’Albor, who was joined by 15th Judicial District Bo Duhe, said his department’s detectives believes they have the person behind the deadly shooting in custody.

“We don’t want this senseless killing to continue in our community,” Lewis said. “Children need to be aware of their surroundings. Parents, you need to watch what your children are doing.”

Lewis thanked the city, law enforcement and the Iberia Parish School Sistrict for continued support.

“It’s not just our community, it’s every community. We need to heal and we will heal,” D’Albor said.