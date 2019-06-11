Nice Weather Tomorrow…

It has been a nice day with lower humidity across Acadiana. That’s evident, too, with the lack of cumulus clouds as we don’t have much low level moisture. I do expect a pleasant night with lows in the mid to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Expect another nice day tomorrow with a mic of clouds and sun. The humidity should stay lower than normal. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

