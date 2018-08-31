News Ten Morning Rush Headlines: August 31, 2018
- LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) -
- Police in Opelousas are investigating an overnight shooting on Frilot street near Hawyard street. One person was injured and no suspect has been identified at this time.
- LAGCOE announced Thursday that their 2019 convention will be held in New Orleans, instead of at the Cajun Dome. The LAGCOE convention has a long history in Lafayette, but organizers say moving to New Orleans brings more economic growth to the energy industry. The economic impact of losing the LAGCOE conference according to the Lafayette convention & visitors commission is more than 2.5 million. Officials say they need a bigger convention center and a full service hotel that attaches to it, to be attractive for more conventions in the future.
- Late Senator John McCain's body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol today as the public can pay their final respects before his funeral services this weekend.
- The queen of soul Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest today in Detroit. Funeral services begin at 10 a-m and there are many high-profile speakers scheduled to honor her legacy.
- Sheriff KP Gibson along with probation and parole completed compliance checks for 29 sex offenders. 24 of them were in compliance, 5 of them were not. Sheriff Gibson says two of them were granted extensions to register their address. The other three are now targets of an investigation.
- An early morning crash Thursday claimed the lives of 2 people and injured 2 others in Acadia Parish. It happened on Highway 3070 and Highway 98 near Iota.
- Four fraternity brothers of UL Lafayette are opening up a new restaurant. Kitchen on Klinton began as a food truck, but will now open it's doors to a permanent home. The grand opening is today at 6:30 p.m. at 405 east University street.
- The Ragin Cajuns begin their 2018 football season at home against Grambling state this weekend. Kick off from Cajun field is set for 6 p.m. tomorrow evening.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Kentucky Fried Chicken will pay you to name your baby Harland
- Economic impact of losing LAGCOE 2019; What's next for conventions in Lafayette?
- Mississippi sends man to Louisiana on abuse, porn charges
- At least 6 dead after grisly bus crash in New Mexico, hospital says