News Ten Morning Rush Headlines: August 20, 2018

In case you missed it, today's Morning Rush Headlines:

A Crowley man is dead following a single vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened around 10:30 Saturday night in St. Landry Parish. The passenger in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

A new anti-hazing law is in effect for Louisiana colleges and universities. Offenders could see jail time and pay fines for neglecting to report hazing.

Louisiana's unemployment rate continues to rise for its fourth straight month. Louisiana has the third-highest jobless rate in the nation.

State lawmakers blocked two banking giants from a 600 million dollar infrastructure deal because of gun policies. Senator John Kennedy says there are other interested banks to fund the project that will pay for the I-10 widening project.

Teachers in Louisiana could see a pay raise in their future. Governor John Bel Edwards wants to recommend an increase in public school financing next year that would help pay for teacher raises.

Ride Acadiana - a transit route connecting Acadia Parish to Lafayette begins today. With 20 total stops and wifi capability, it's intended to bring many opportunities.