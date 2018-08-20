News Ten Morning Rush Headlines: August 20, 2018
In case you missed it, today's Morning Rush Headlines:
- A Crowley man is dead following a single vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened around 10:30 Saturday night in St. Landry Parish. The passenger in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries.
- A new anti-hazing law is in effect for Louisiana colleges and universities. Offenders could see jail time and pay fines for neglecting to report hazing.
- Louisiana's unemployment rate continues to rise for its fourth straight month. Louisiana has the third-highest jobless rate in the nation.
- State lawmakers blocked two banking giants from a 600 million dollar infrastructure deal because of gun policies. Senator John Kennedy says there are other interested banks to fund the project that will pay for the I-10 widening project.
- Teachers in Louisiana could see a pay raise in their future. Governor John Bel Edwards wants to recommend an increase in public school financing next year that would help pay for teacher raises.
- Ride Acadiana - a transit route connecting Acadia Parish to Lafayette begins today. With 20 total stops and wifi capability, it's intended to bring many opportunities.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Renewable resort: Greek island to run on wind, solar power
- Egypt president ratifies law imposing internet controls
- Trump says he 'won't let' social media target conservatives
- Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31 in Detroit