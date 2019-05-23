Narcotics operation at the Spirit Gas Station, 5 arrests made (Photo: Lafayette Police Department) [ + - ] (Photo: Lafayette Police Department) [ + - ] (Photo: Lafayette Police Department) [ + - ] (Photo: Lafayette Police Department) [ + - ] (Photo: Lafayette Police Department) [ + - ] Video

LAFAYETTE, La.- Lafayette Police Tactical Narcotics Team have made five arrests, after investigating several complaints about a local business on Jefferson Street, and at a home on Fifth Street.

The arrests were made while investigating the conducted several, 'undercover buys' at the local business known at the "Spirit Gas Station," as well as a home in the 200 block of Fifth Street.

The investigation resulted in five arrests warrants from the store location, for distributing illegal narcotics, on the property.

After a search warrant was issued at a home on Fifth Street, an additional arrest was made. Residents of the home were believed to be connected with the illegal narcotic sales on the store's property.

Police say more arrest could be made.

Click here to see who was arrested.

