Local

Narcotics operation at the Spirit Gas Station, 5 arrests made

Posted: May 23, 2019 11:57 AM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 06:04 PM CDT

Narcotics operation at the Spirit Gas Station, 5 arrests made

LAFAYETTE, La.- Lafayette Police Tactical Narcotics Team have made five arrests, after investigating several complaints about a local business on Jefferson Street, and at a home on Fifth Street.

The arrests were made while investigating the conducted several, 'undercover buys' at the local business known at the "Spirit Gas Station," as well as a home in the 200 block of Fifth Street.

The investigation resulted in five arrests warrants from the store location, for distributing illegal narcotics, on the property.

After a search warrant was issued at a home on Fifth Street, an additional arrest was made. Residents of the home were believed to be connected with the illegal narcotic sales on the store's property.

Police say more arrest could be made. 

Click here to see who was arrested.

 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center