Narcotics operation at the Spirit Gas Station, 5 arrests made
LAFAYETTE, La.- Lafayette Police Tactical Narcotics Team have made five arrests, after investigating several complaints about a local business on Jefferson Street, and at a home on Fifth Street.
The arrests were made while investigating the conducted several, 'undercover buys' at the local business known at the "Spirit Gas Station," as well as a home in the 200 block of Fifth Street.
The investigation resulted in five arrests warrants from the store location, for distributing illegal narcotics, on the property.
After a search warrant was issued at a home on Fifth Street, an additional arrest was made. Residents of the home were believed to be connected with the illegal narcotic sales on the store's property.
Police say more arrest could be made.
Click here to see who was arrested.
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Stay with us throughout the day as we follow Officer William Buechner's honor guard through Auburn
- U.S. forecasters reveal outlook for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
- North Street will close: "I have to go home & tell my autistic children that they're displaced"
- EMOTIONAL VIDEO: UMC honors 18-year-old organ donor killed in crash