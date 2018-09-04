News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 8, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

Tropical Storm Gordon is churning through the Gulf of Mexico where it's expected to strengthen before it makes landfall later today. The National Hurricane Center says Gordon could become a category one hurricane.

Governor John bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast. National Guard troops will be deployed to Southeastern Louisiana.

In preparation for Tropical Storm Gordon CLICK HERE for a full list of sandbag locations available here in Acadiana.

With Tropical Storm Gordon brewing in the Gulf now, you should be cautious of donating to the right charity for disaster relief.

The Scott Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire of a vacant home. The fire happened Monday afternoon on Albarado Road.

Colin Kaepernick has been named the face of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign. While with the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick sparked the debate over kneeling during the national anthem.

Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court gets underway today. The appellate judge is expected to face questions on abortion, guns, health care, and President Trump.

The president has escalated his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He suggested the Department of Justice put Republicans in midterm jeopardy with recent indictments of two GOP Congressman.

Scattered rain is possible for Acadiana today. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a high in the 80's to 90's along with scattered showers and storms.