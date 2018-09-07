News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 7, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department are investigating the second homicide on the 300 block of Lafayette Street in 6 days. It happened Thursday morning behind an apartment building. Police are asking for public's help identifying a suspect.

We hear it all the time from the police asking the public's help with solving an investigation. But while tips can be anonymous, Earl Taylor the DA of St. Landry says some witnesses fear possible retaliation, or someone tells them to modify what they said.

At Wednesday's nights st. Martin School Board meeting, the board voted 6-4 to terminated Superintendent Dr. Lottie Beebes contract. Her lawyer says they illegally terminated her contract, and broke public open meeting laws. They are currently working on a lawsuit.

Vermilion Parish School Board held a special meeting Thursday night discussing the fiscal year budget, the Attorney General's lawsuit, and reaction from board members about Superintendent Puyau being placed on paid administrative leave.

There's now a Facebook group for Lafayette Parish School System parents to get updates about bus transporation. LPSS says the page will have reports of route changes that happen during the day.

Members of a Mandeville synagogue were greeted Thursday with anti-semitic symbols spray-painted on a back wall of the building, something authorities are investigating as a potential hate crime.

The Lafayette Fire Department will be doing a fill-the-boot fundraiser today to raise critical funds for local MDA families.

Miss Lousiana Holli' Conway won the talent portion for a vocal performance in the second night of preliminary competition for the Miss America 2019 pageant. The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night.