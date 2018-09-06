News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 6, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

The St. Martin Parish School Board voted Wednesday night to terminate Superintendent Dr. Lottie Beebe, who had been in the position since 2013. Personnel Director, and Director of Operations, over maintenance and transportation, Allen Blanchard will be acting Superintendent.

A hearing is taking place today here at Ville Platte Parish Courthouse for the local activist who filed a lawsuit against the city. Arthur Sampson's hearing begins at 9:00 a.m.

On August 29 the St. Martinville Recall Committee submitted 250 petition signatures to Councilman Denis Williams. The committee has until October 17 to get 350 signatures to force a recall petition.

Several Lafayette Parish School bus drivers say higher insurance rates could keep them from driving. The district wants to give $2,000 and supplemental pay But some drivers prefer a decrease In the $1 million liability coverage they are required to have.

Abbeville City Council is moving forward in the possibility of operating Vermilion Oaks— it's said to be the only golf course in Vermilion Parish. It's been closed for months now— and it could be a major benefit if opened again.

LCG rolled out new FEMA flood maps Wednesday with some major changes. 4,000 plus residents were mailed letters from LCG of the changes. Some once rural non populated areas are now in flood zones where some areas that were flood areas are no longer.

Hard liquor is now banned in frat houses across the country. The new standard will be implemented by September 1st of 2019 at more than 6,000 NIC-chapters on 800 campuses across the country.

Metal detectors will be used at select gates at Tiger Stadium this year as part of a pilot program that will help LSU prepare for the Southeastern Conference mandate of full stadium coverage by the year 2020.

Rain chances will be higher today. Skies will turn mostly cloudy with a high in the 80's along with scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon.