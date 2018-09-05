News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 5, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

A search is underway for a person who reportedly fell into the Charenton Drainage Canal in Baldwin. We will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as new information becomes available.

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall west of the Mississippi - Alabama border shortly before midnight. One death was reported in Florida after a tree fell on a home.

The Opelousas Police Department has sandbags for anyone living in St. Landry Parish. They're also willing to deliver to anyone who needs them but have the transportation to come and get them.

FEMA has finalized the flood insurance study for Lafayette Parish after a nearly 10-year mapping process. LCG officials are holding a series of meetings for residents and property owners that are newly-mapped into a special hazard area.

Scott Police say they've arrested a suspect involved in a shooting Tuesday morning. It happened on Delhomme Street and Marina Loop. The suspect, Eldridge Thomas, Jr., was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

The Lafayette City Parish Council has voted to put a Lafayette Parish Fire Protection Mileage proposal on the December ballot.

Rain chances will be lower today. Skies will be partly cloudy with a high in the 90's along with a few showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon.