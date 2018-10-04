News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 4, 2018

Here are some of today’s headlines you should know before heading out the door:
- Lafayette City Marshal has been found guilty on four of seven felony charges. One perjuy and three malfeasance. Legal counsel says a sentencing date has not yet been set. Thus far, he’s facing five years per malfeasance count plus fines for perjury.
- An East Feliciana Parish woman accused of poisoning her husband is set to go to trial on first degree murder charges.
- The series of town hall meetings discussing the fire millage tax proposal continues today in Duson at the Duson Community Center at 6:00 p.m.
- Several states have confirmed that residents are receiving calls from voter registration impersonators. Louisiana’s Secetary of State is wanting voters not to discuss their price information over the phone. Louisiana residents can not register to vote or request an absentee ballot by phone. A voter can get an application by mail, in person or online.
- Dozens of teachers decked in red at the Lafayette Parish School Board meeting in opposition of the Pupil Progression Plan. Now the testing will be 60% summative grading and 40% formative grading.
- A package of Federal Disaster Policy changes is heading to President Trump’s desk. The policies could help thousands of Louisiana flood victims.
- A South Carolina police officer was shot dead Wednesday. Six other law enforcement officers were also ambushed as they approached the gunman’s house. The suspect surrendered after a two hour standoff with police.
- A Utah man is now charged with sending suspicious envelopes to the White House and the Pentagon. The envelopes were initially thought to contain ricin, a potentially deadly poison, but only contained castor seeds, which are used to make ricin.
- Mostly quiet weather is expected again today but it will remain hot and humid. Skies will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 90’s along with a pop up shower or storm during the afternoon. The heat index will be around 100°.