News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: November 13, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

Lafayette High School students and teachers will not have school today. School officials say the school will be closed because of problems with the heating system. Custodians and administrators will still report to work.

The Lafayette Parish School Board plans to consider starting next school year later in August or after Labor Day. Staff and parents are being invited to email if they support the idea or disagree.

A new PAC called 'Fix the Charter' is looking to convince Lafayette Parish residents to vote for separate city and parish councils on the December 8th ballot. However, District 5 Councilman Jared Bellard says the proposal doesn't really fix anything, and would not necessarily give the city the autonomy some want.

Crowley Police say they have no suspects in this weekend's shooting at a double funeral. It happened at First Baptist Church on East Fourth Street. Residents say this type of violence has never happened in their neighborhood before.

The death toll in California's wildfires has climbed to 44. This makes it the deadliest fire in the state's history.

A Pennsylvania based company will take control of Southern University's Medical Marijuana operations. Board members approved the healthcare contract on Monday.

Acadiana's Council on Aging programs are hosting their Thanksgiving luncheons this week. Lafayette's will be today from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. St. Martin's will be Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Cold, cloudy, and windy weather is expected today with a few light showers possible. Skies will be cloudy as temps stay in the low to mid 40's. Windy conditions will make it feel like the 30's! A few light showers or sprinkles are possible throughout the day.