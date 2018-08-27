News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: Monday August 27

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

Police have confirmed David Katz as the shooter who left two dead and 11 wounded at the Madden 19 tournament in Jacksonville, FL. Katz was found dead at the scene, police are still gathering details.

Senator John McCain passed away Saturday after a battle with brain cancer. He is expected to lie in state at the Arizona capitol before going to Washington, D.C. and then to his final burial site at the naval academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

It's been one year since hurricane Harvey dumped more than 50 inches of rain and left 125 billion dollars in damage in southeast Texas. More than 300-thousand buildings were damaged by flood waters.

A 26 year old Lafayette woman has been charged following a crash that killed one man and left 5 others injured. She has been charged for driving under the influence.

Opelousas police are investigating a weekend shooting that left three people injured. A suspect is unknown at this time.

An inmate wanted after escaping the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is back in custody. Ronrika ben turned himself in over the weekend.