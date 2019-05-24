News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: May 24, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here are some of the day’s top stories as you head out the door:

For only the third time ever, officials say they may have to open the Morganza Spillway, due to high water levels of the Mississippi River. The spillway will likely be opened on June 2nd.

With the Morganza Spillway possibly opening at the start of June, residents in Stephensville are getting sandbags and preparing for the influx of water, in their already flooded neighborhoods.

In light of the tornadoes that affected residents in Evangeline Parish, many of us feel called to give. Little do so many of us know, scammers are out there trying to take advantage of donations.

The Senate voted overwhelmingly to pass a $19 billion aid package that includes money for hurricane-battered Puerto Rico and mainland states hit by natural disasters.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wants to make sure that you are responsible if you’re planning to head out onto the waters this Memorial Day weekend.

Two Lafayette women are snipping the cost of wedding flowers by creating a unique rental business. Something Borrowed Blossoms is hand-crafting floral decor with premium silk to sell for rent at a 70% price decrease.

The Bayou Country Superfest will takeover Baton Rouge this weekend as the two day music festival makes it’s return to Tiger Stadium.

Tt’s the Grand Daddy of them all, the 33rd Annual Zydeco Extravaganza happening Sunday at the Blackham Coliseum will feature some of the biggest names in zydeco, and News 10’s very own Gerald Gruenig makes his debut on the main stage.

Millions of Americans will celebrate this Memorial Day weekend away from home. AAA expects this year to be one of the busiest ever for holiday travelers.

