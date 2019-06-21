News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: June 21, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories you should know before heading out the door:

There are some residents in St. Martin Parish who have had no place to dispose of their trash, because the old bins were taken, and the new bins have yet to arrive. Pelican has assured that the remaining containers will be delivered in the next couple of days. Waste Management has agreed they will pick up trash inside Pelican waste containers until July 1.

Sentencing is scheduled today for former Iberia Parish Clerk of Court Michael Thibodeaux. He was convicted on 14 felony counts of fraud.

Governor John bel Edwards will be in Acadiana today. He will be joined by Senator Fred Mills at St. Martin Hospital in Breaux Bridge to sign Senate Bill 36 into law.

Now that suspended Lafayette Marshall Brian Pope has been convicted and sentenced, he will maintain his title as Marshall until he has exhausted all legal means. Michael Hill will serve as Interim City Marshal until a new Executive Office of the Court is elected in November 2020.

The Scott Fire Department has entered into a legal agreement with the Lafayette Fire Department for emergency assistance.

With a heat advisory in effect yesterday, a local high school is taking methods to prevent heat-related injuries. Tony Courville, Head Football Coach at Carencro High School, says he stresses proper hydration techniques to his players.

Dairy Queen is celebrating the start of summer with a free ice cone today. Customers can choose between a dipped cone or regular ice cream cone. Of course the freebie only comes with a purchase.

Today is also, National Selfie Day! And get this: the very first selfie was taken back in 1839. So grab that phone or camera and start snapping it up!

Very warm and muggy this morning. Skies will be partly sunny as temps climb into the low 90’s today. Rain chances look slim. The heat index will be around 99-110° and it will be breezy.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now