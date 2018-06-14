News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: June 14, 2018

Breaux Bridge Police say they found over $43,000 in stolen checks on a Jennings man and Port Barre woman Wednesday when they responded to a local business in reference to a reported shoplifting.

34-year-old Dustin Guilbeau of Jennings and 35-year-old Heather Compton of Port Barre were arrested and charged with principal to illegal possession of stolen things, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.