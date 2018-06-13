News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: June 13, 2018

Here are some of today’s headlines you should know before heading out the door:
- 2 men have been arrested in connection with an arson and homicide in St. Martin Parish that left 19-year old Simone Robin dead, as investigators found her wrapped in a blanket on a levee in St. Landry Parish on Saturday evening. Brandon Boutte, Simone’s alleged boyfriend, has been booked on charges of second degree murder and obstruction of justice. And Toby Boutte, Brandon’s cousin, has been charged with 1 count, accessory after the fact of second degree murder.
- An Opelousas man has been charged with attempted second degree murder after hitting his wife with his van and beating her with a pipe.
- A Crowley man was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder in connection to a weekend shooting. Three people were injured in the shooting.
- A Sunset resident is unable to enroll in a GED program due to a non-handicap accessible building. VITA says they are sending a one-on-one tutor to help him.
- The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is partnering with DOTD, UL-Monroe and Southeastern Louisiana University to help improve our state roads and facilities by planting some native wildflowers. Seeds will be planted along highways, interstates, state parks and welcome centers.
- Governor John bel Edwards signed a bill into a law that would protect controversial speakers’ appearances at colleges. Colleges now have to detail free speech rights and make them public in student handbooks and school websites.
- A Federal judge has approved AT&T’s $85 billion merger with Time Warner. Some feared the merger would create to big of a mega-company that would hurt smaller companies.
- Authorities in San Antonio discovered several dozen undocumented immigrants in a tractor-trailer Tuesday night. Five were taken to the hospital for injuries the rest were taken to a detention center.