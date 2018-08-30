News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 30, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

Abbeville Police have been conducting alcohol stings on local bars and businesses to check for underage drinkers, and if the businesses or bars are selling to them. After a number of citiations, those bars or businesses could lose their liquor license.

Synthetic marijuana overdoses are continuously rising. Acadian Ambulance transported 45 individuals between last Thursday through Monday suspected of ingesting synthetic marijuana.

Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope has been placed on two year's probation after an appeal court ruled his first probation and subsequent violation were illegal.

Tuesday hundreds of dead fish surfaced in the Delcambre Canal. According to Louisiana Department of wildlife and Fisheries it was due to a drop of oxygen in the water. It isn't something that is uncommon with constant afternoon showers during the summer.

Drivers nationwide whose car airbags were recalled are have trouble getting the problem fixed or acquiring a rental car. 19 manufactures listed in the recall. Ford is one of them. Representatives say The backlog is in the hundreds with people hoping to get repairs and rentals. We're cooperating with the recall as efficiently as we can.

American Red Cross has tips on how to stay safe this holiday weekend. Check the weekend forecast before getting on the road, pack an emergency kit, and always supervise your grill.

Whiskey River landing in Henderson has canceled its Labor Day celebration this Sunday. On Tuesday, the popular Zydeco and Cajun dance hall announced it would be closing its doors for good.

Two Louisiana residents are waking up a whole lot richer this morning. A Powerball ticket sold in Lafayette is worth $50,000, and a ticket sold in New Orleans is worth $1 million.

Scattered rain is likely again for Acadiana today. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a high in the 80's to low 90's along with a scattered rain chance, mainly during the afternoon and evening.