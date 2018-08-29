News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 29, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

A rally was held Tuesday night to commemorate the 55th Anniversary of Dr. King's 'I Have a Dream' speech and to protest the Alfred Mouton statue in Downtown Lafayette, as some see it as a symbol of white supremacy, while others believe its history and shouldn't be taken down.

A recall petition was filed in July against St. Martinville Councilmen Denis Williams. 350 signatures are needed by October 17 in order to force a recall election.

Technological advancements are coming to elementary schools in Vermilion Parish. Fourth and fifth graders at Seventh Ward Elementary are now able to use Chromebooks to enhance their learning.

The SMILE board member voted of the board Monday says he's filing a discrimination lawsuit. John Billiot accuses board members of using racial and derogatory language. Billiot was ousted due to excessive absenteeism.

Jim Olivier's Home Improvement has announced the recipient of this year's 'Windows for Widows' contest. Jeanie Hijazin of Opelousas will receive new energy efficient windows that'll help reduce the cost of bills and update the look of her home.

Scattered rain is likely again for Acadiana today. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a high in the 80's to low 90's along with a scattered rain chance, mainly during the afternoon and evening.