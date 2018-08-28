News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 28, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

A local organization called citizens for a new Louisiana is looking for residents to sign a petition against the 'Drag Queen Story Time' event and to ask the City-Parish Council to weigh in on the controversial issue, that they

say is costing taxpayers money.

UL Lafayette students were outraged after learning a digital copy of an accounting textbook would cost $1,000. The university says their intentions were to set the price high to discourage students from buying the online version. The department of accounting believed it was best for the students to use a printed textbook since many of the materials in the book are needed for homework and classroom instruction.

13 years ago, Hurricane Katrina devastated South Louisiana and thousands of people evacuated to Acadiana. The Cajundome became a mega shelter for two months. Community members, city officials and doctors helped those in need.

SMILE Commmunity Action Agency discusses the removal of three board members. Two for absenteeism and one for disruptive behavior. SMILE's adminstrator says the agency requires members who are engaged and present.

Scammers are targeting men sending letters saying they caught them in lewd acts. They demand payment via Bitcoin as a confidentiality fee of up to $8,600.

President Trump relents under pressure by tersely recognizing the late Senator John McCain's "service to our country" and re-lowering the White House flag.

The popular Pumpkin Spice Latte is back. The favorite beverage turns 15-years old and as a treat Starbucks decided to give it an early return. You can purchase beginning today!

Scattered rain is likely again for Acadiana today. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a high in the 80's to low 90's along with a scattered rain chance, mainly during the afternoon and evening.