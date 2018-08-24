News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 24, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

We've been talking about protecting your privacy all week on KLFY and now today you can with the News Ten Shred-a-thon. It's happening at the Acadiana Mall from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

When it comes to protecting your private information, experts say it's safer to bring your outgoing mail to the post office rather than mailing from home. Choosing the right envelope could make a difference in protecting your identity.

A Grand Coteau law firm is filing a lawsuit against the town of Washington. The lawsuit allegedly claims malfeasance in office.

Lafayette resident Sherry Broussard says for months she's been trying to get contact the proper authorities to get the railroad crossing fixed on Moss Street. After identifying the rail company, Louisiana and Delta Railroad, the company plans to make repairs early next week.

The Lafayette Parish School System is now requiring all volunteers and chaperones to conduct background checks before attending school related functions. While some parents see it as a privacy concern, the school board sees it as a necessary safety measure.

The Abbeville Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint. It will be held between the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. somewhere within the city limits of Abbeville.

The New Orleans Saints are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in their third preseason game. And you can watch it right here on KLFY saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Another pleasant morning with temps in the 60's to 70's for most of Acadiana. Skies will be partly cloudy with a high in the lower 90's along with a chance for a couple showers during the afternoon.