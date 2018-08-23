News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 23, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

Bell Helicopter is packing up and moving it's assembly center out of the state. Louisiana Economic Development says this comes after four years of underperformance, now the state has ended its agreement with Bell. The company originally guaranteed 115 jobs, according to LED, only 22 are employed at the site.

St.Landry Parish Sheriff is looking at possible buildings for a juvenile detention facility. The search is in anticipation of a law change where 17-year olds will be considered juveniles next year.

Officials with the Lafayette Public Library and the Delta Lambda Phi social fraternity say they're hopeful the 'Drag Queen Story Time' event will still go on. The library board of control is ultimately the only body of people that can make that decision, but their only scheduled meeting as of now is for September 17th.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says the contract to replace 10,000 voting machines has been awarded. He says Dominion Voting Systems will handle the work. That's despite criticism the company is located out of state. He says the companies that responded were based out of state.

Experts say blacking out the prescription number and your name on your medicine bottle after you use it could protect your identity. Local pharmacies also shred or destroy your medicine bottle labels if you bring them in.

Hawaii is bracing for impact of Hurricane Lane as it approaches the state today. The storm is forecast to move extremely close to the islands and bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall and deadly flash-flooding.

United Blood Services is calling out to UL-Lafayette students in efforts to build future blood supply. Bloodmobiles will be set up by the Dupre Library and Montgomery Hall between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

High School Football returns tonight as the 67th Annual Kiwanis Football Jamboree kicks off at Cajun Field. There will be 3 games tonight and tomorrow night.

A slightly cooler and more comfortable morning with temps in the 60's to 70's for most of Acadiana. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the lower 90's along with lower humidity.