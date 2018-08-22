News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 22, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

What was originally meant to be an afternoon of books, songs and activities led by drag queens from UL- Lafayette's Delta Lambda Phi organization, as part of a drag queen story time event being held in October, is now a center of controversy between the Lafayette Public Library and Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The Opelousas Housing Authority Executive Director tells residents if they have a maintenance concern, call her. That's after one resident expressed concern about possible charges for damages she didnt cause.

Basile residents are upset with the lack of attention towards tall grass in the town. The grass on some unowned or ownerless properties reaches five feet.

To prevent hackers from getting into your WiFi router or network, make sure you change the original password that it comes with. Using passwords that can't be easily guessed makes it harder for hackers to gain access to your personal information.

State Representatives and community members are holding a public forum to discuss the vote on having a unanimous jury in Louisiana. For anyone interested in learning more about the amendment, it's taking place at the the City Club at River Ranch at 5:00 p.m.

Governor John bel Edwards will be in the Hub City today, meeting with local business leaders to talk about the outcomes of the recent legislative sessions.

Some residents were injured after a fire broke out at Maison du Monde nursing home in Abbeville last night. Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

Surrey Street was reopened Tuesday afternoon following repairs on a broken waterline. Southbound traffic from Pinhook to Surrey has to yield until northbound traffic clears and then drivers maneuver around the taped off area.

A slightly cooler and more comfortable morning with temps in the 60's to 70's for most of Acadiana. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the lower 90's along with lower humidity°.