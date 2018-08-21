News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 21, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

The Colorado man charged in the murders of his pregnant wife and two young daughters told police he strangled his wife only after he caught her strangling their children.

One inmate has died after a fight inside a Louisiana prison, and another could face criminal charges. An autopsy will be done this week.

The Duson Police Department reports an increase in crime over the past few weeks and are encouraging residents to be vigilant. They have several investigations underway and says if you see something, say something and call 911.

A Basile Police Officer has a history of domestic abuse arrests...once in Tampa in 2016 and near Sunset last month. He is currently on administrative leave.

The Lafayette Parish Courthouse Parking Garage is in need of repair. The elevator doesn't work. The Clerk of Court says the exterior is riddled with rust. LCG says the parish for lack of finances is working to seal the tower to the city.

Placing your home security cameras in the right location is important to make it hard for hackers to get into the system. Changing your password from the original system is beneficial to protect your information.

Louisiana ranks third in the nation based on the number of women murdered by men. Faith House in Lafayette is working to combat domestic violence here in Lafayette. There new campaign "It's Got to Stop" focuses on action and what you can actually do to help address domestic violence.

Scattered rain is possible for Acadiana today. Skies will be partly sunny with a high in the low 90's along with a scattered rain chance, mainly during the afternoon and evening.