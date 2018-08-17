News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 17, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

Local people in the music industry are remembering the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Jerold 'Action' Jackson recalls an intimate moment with the Queen during his tenure in Detroit, while Rocking Dopsie, Jr. recalls his band opening up before the queen 12 years ago in Atlanta.

Colorado authorities say they have found what they believe to be the bodies of Shannon Watts who was pregnant and her two young daughters. The husband and father, Christopher Watts, is behind bars.

A Basile police officer was arrested for domestic abuse battery by stangulation with child endangerment. Fredericks is still employed at the police department.

LPSS says that they are trying to hire additional drivers after 15 drivers resigned before the school year started, and fix the overcrowding issues. Buses 499, 423 and 520 will have driver today. They should have all the bus routes sorted out by next week.

Ride Acadiana had a preview tour of its transit connecting Acadia Parish to Lafayette. With 20 total stops and WiFi capability, it's intended to bring many opportunities.

One Lafayette resident has lived in the same home for over 90 years and it's now receiving a free makeover. Local painters are pressure washing, scrapping and painting the Mccomb-Veazey home for a 96-year old woman who cherishes every memory.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign begins today and runs through September 3rd. If caught driving while impaired it could result in costly fines and serious jail time.

The 65th Annual Delcambre Shrimp Festival kicked off Wednesday. It's a time for the city to celebrate their long shrimping history, but right now shrimpers say they are seeing dramatic drops in prices. One local shrimper says the key is to buy local. Straight from the boat or at the annual farmers market.

Scattered rain is possible for Acadiana today. Skies will be partly sunny with a high in the low 90's along with a scattered rain chance, mainly during the afternoon and evening.