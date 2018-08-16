News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 16, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

One LPSS parent has taken to Facebook after her daughter has already had to deal with bullying. In her post, which has now been shared over 320 times and drawn more than 500 comments, she says the fight happened on Monday, day four of the new school year when her daughter was ambushed. She was concerned because teachers didn't stop the fight. School system officials say teachers are not required to physically separate students. But they must verbally command students to stop and summon an administrator or SRO.

Eunice Elementary has cancelled classes again today. The cancellation comes after a fire to a classroom on Tuesday morning.

A new study ranks Lafayette 13th in the nation from 2016 of cities with the highest rates of burglaries. Officials say the best method to prevent burglaries is to keep your home well lit, lock your vehicle and home, and get some security cameras.

A Lafayette grand jury handed down a murder indictment against a man accused of shooting and killing his brother last month.

The 16-year old boy reported missing from Missouri, then found at a Duson motel last week, is now with his parents. The teen was reported missing on July 21st.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management says 29 companies bid on 144 tracts in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. The high bids averaged $1.2 million.

Governor John bel Edwards announced the launch of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative Wednesday night. The new endeavor is a continuation of the response to the historic floods of 2016.

The late Master Gee, was a 30-year veteran of the DJ world, who created his own radio station in New Iberia before he passed away. Today, the community is keeping his dream alive with the MAKG grand opening at 10:00 a.m.

Scattered rain is possible for Acadiana today. Skies will be partly sunny with a high in the low 90's along with a scattered rain chance, mainly during the afternoon and evening.